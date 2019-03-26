Dr Malinga out to get deadbeat dads on TV show

TV channel Moja Love has announced that its infamous No Excuse. Pay Your Pap Geld show will be presented by Dr Malinga who will be the new nemesis of deadbeat fathers in SA in the next season.

The Akulalwa star is expected to bring a fresh and new era to the popular show when he replaces the much-loved Moss Makwati who has presented the show since its infancy.

Speaking to Sowetan while on the ground hunting for a deadbeat father, Dr Malinga said this was coming naturally to him because he also did not have his father in his life.

“I had a father but after they divorced he was hardly ever there, so I know that pain,” he said.

The music star said he has three children and he can’t imagine not supporting them.

“Many people think that I am a jokester but I’m also a father of three kids. Men must know that even people who are funny take care of their kids."