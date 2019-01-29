Baby mama wants Nico Matlala to pay papgeld

Self-made celebrity casanova Nico Matlala is once again in the centre of controversy as he is being accused of being an absent father by one of his many ex-girlfriends.

Matlala, who shot to prominence after he broke the hearts of a few celebs such as singer KB Motsilenyane and TV presenter Palesa Mocuminyane, is allegedly failing to maintain the six-year-old son he sired with a Gauteng woman.

As a result, the woman turned to TV show No Excuse Pay Papgeld for intervention.

Viewers of DStv's Moja Love channel will see Matlala being confronted by the show's camera crew on February 9 while parked outside the Midrand police station last week. The crew and the baby mama found Matlala after it allegedly took them six months to trace him to answer for his maintenance disputes with the woman.

Things turned ugly when Matlala denied being the father of the child and that he never had a relationship with the woman.

According to the producers of the show, Matlala demanded a paternity test before he could accept responsibility.

The baby mama told the TV crew that she had never declined to go for paternity tests and instead accused Matlala of being the one who was never available and never honoured his appointments with her.