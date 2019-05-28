'Jub Jub is welcome at Taboo with open arms', says management

The management of Joburg club, Taboo has denied that there is any truth behind the tweet which stated that muso and presenter Molemo Jub Jub Maarohanye had been banned from all its venues.

“Jub Jub is officially banned from all our venues. Effective immediately,” (SIC) the said the tweet which has since been deleted.

While many believe that the message was posted was in response to the social media wave of the new hit reality show, Uyajola 99 which premiered on Moja Love last weekend, Taboo manager, Blade Lane dismissed comments, saying that the muso was welcome at the club ‘with open arms’.

“I am unaware of this I have been out of the office all day. I know nothing about such a decision. I think they were riding on the comedy show we will be having tomorrow night. But he is welcome with open arms,” said Lane about the mysterious tweet.

In a series of tweets on the club’s timeline, it admits that it may have cracked the joke too early since there would be a comedy night, which features Celeste Ntuli and Sifiso Nene.

Cassper Nyovest who caught the joke quickly commended the witty nature of the club. “Hahaha...... Taboo just become South Africa's favorite club!!!! Hahaha this is brilliant. Whoever who tweeted this deserves a bonus and a bottle of Ciroc,” said Nyovest.

The show, based on the US hit show Cheaters, premiered on Sunday night. It tails the partners of men and women who have suspicions that their partners are cheating on them.

It soon become the trending topic on social with memes and jokes being posted about it.