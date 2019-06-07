Black execs becoming extinct and Gordhan is not the problem

It is no exaggeration to say black executives are becoming such an endangered species that we might find ourselves on the streets with placards which read: "Save the Black CEO!"

News of the resignation of highly regarded executive Vuyani Jarana as the chief executive officer at the troubled South African Airways - just a few days after it was announced that Eskom's Phakamani Hadebe had also thrown in the towel - have sparked genuine concerns about the plight of black senior managers.

Most of the debate has centred around state-owned enterprises which the Black Management Forum described as "a slaughter house" for black executives.

"State-owned companies have become a slaughterhouse for skilled black leaders and executives whose reputations get tarnished because of factors that are beyond their control," said BMF president Andile Nomlala earlier this week.

"It has come to our attention that other black leaders and executives are on the verge of also submitting their resignation letters due to intolerable levels of political interference and the failure of the government to fully support them and address the capital structures and funding models of their struggling SOCs," he said.