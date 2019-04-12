WATCH | Jub Jub to return to TV on a show about cheating

Fans have been calling for SA to get its own version of Cheaters and now it seems that their wish will come true with Moja Love's latest reality show Uyajola 9/9.

The show will be hosted by musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, who returns to the channel after hosting the first season of confessions show Uthando Noxolo.

It's clear that producers believe Jub Jub can take the heat when people start pulling their WWE moves on each other.

A teaser for the show, which kicks off in May, was released this week and is filled with tears, fights and screaming matches.

Check out the trailer for yourself: