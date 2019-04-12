Entertainment

WATCH | Jub Jub to return to TV on a show about cheating

By Kyle Zeeman - 12 April 2019 - 14:17
Jub Jub is bringing Cheaters to SA TV with a twist.
Jub Jub is bringing Cheaters to SA TV with a twist.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

Fans have been calling for SA to get its own version of Cheaters and now it seems that their wish will come true with Moja Love's latest reality show Uyajola 9/9.

The show will be hosted by musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, who returns to the channel after hosting the first season of confessions show Uthando Noxolo.

It's clear that producers believe Jub Jub can take the heat when people start pulling their WWE moves on each other.

A teaser for the show, which kicks off in May, was released this week and is filled with tears, fights and screaming matches.

Check out the trailer for yourself:

And tweeps can't wait for the first episode to air.

Dr Malinga out to get deadbeat dads on TV show

TV channel Moja Love has announced that its infamous No Excuse Pap Geld show will be presented by Dr Malinga who will be the new nemesis of deadbeat ...
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

Papgeld TV show gets a reprimand for 'chaotic' showdown with father

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has reprimanded Moja Love channel on DStv for impairing the dignity and privacy of a ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X