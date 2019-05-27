Why time is the one gift we need to guard jealously

There is nothing like ending up in hospital on a drip because you are stressed and tired.

Yet a few weeks ago that was me. It is so easy to get lost in the constant chasing of our tails that is our professional lives. We live fast- paced lives in this concrete jungle.

How many times have you heard someone talk about having back-to- back meetings all day? How many people glamorise the fact that they live out of their suitcases, travelling so much for work?

I have had to do a quick recon of my life, again, because this is not the first time I find myself in this situation. And maybe I am just weak and other people have a lot more going on than me, but it is a weakness I am willing to embrace.

While I was reeling from finding myself on a hospital bed again, I came across a debate around what millionaires and billionaires did with their time.

I chuckle all the time when I stumble upon nonsense like "we all have the same 24 hours" or "billionaires don't sleep". How have we found ourselves balls and clits between the gnarly, ugly teeth of capitalism?

Yes, we need to make a living, but do we need to die doing it?

I have become very guarded with my time, to the point of being of being jealous with it. I prefer to spend it doing the things I enjoy and with people I enjoy being with. Where does this leave work? In a tightly managed box. I deal with what needs to be dealt with in the moment and try not to stress about anything else. I hate working under pressure.

One of the hazards of my job is people asking to meet to pitch their ideas (insert a dramatic eye roll here).