Appeasing the dead to make your living family happy

I arrived in Johannesburg the year I turned 17. I was eager and ready to learn.

Of the many things I learnt that year was how the Zion Chrisitan Church would impact the rest of my life.

Travelling to Limpopo during the Easter holidays does not cater to one's whims and fancies; it is an exercise in avoiding the traffic to Moria.

And that is what I did two weekends ago with my daughter in tow. She had to miss school so that we would drive to Seshego, Polokwane, when only the dawn would be our witness.

Though I am not a big fan of the trip, I do it because the Mahlape clan has an Easter ritual. We meet early on Easter Sunday morning to visit the graves of loved ones.

We start at a cemetery near Lebowakgomo, referred to as GaLedwaba, where my eldest aunt was laid to rest. We gather around the gravesite and kneel.

I haven't knelt in a long time; I am too fat to be kneeling at gravesites, besides there are other types of kneeling I rather prefer.

My eldest uncle, who is the family patriarch, leads us in the ritual of greeting the departed, telling them we have remembered them yet again this year, and that we have come to show our love.

We then visit the grave of my cousin's baby that died shortly after birth.

We then proceed to Moletlane, Zebediela, where our roots lie, our ancestoral home as I like to call it.