My child losing her tooth got me preparing for death

I came back from an outing last week to find my child one tooth down. Since the morning before she left for school, she had said that it was wiggly, but I hadn't thought it was that serious.

When I came back in the evening there was a gap where my child's tooth once stood. Her teacher had taken it out.

I just stood there staring at the gap, my mind struggling to make sense of what was happening.

Why was my child growing up so quickly? Why had she not brought back the tooth with her? Don't ask me what for because it's not like I could glue it back on.

The reason I hadn't taken her seriously when she told me about her tooth, I realised, is that I wasn't ready for my baby to lose a tooth. I was caught completely off guard.

I knew it was coming, I know that children will grow into adults, it is the way of life, but I didn't think it would be so soon.

I have been filled with so much emotion since then about the wonder that is raising a child. How it perhaps comes to us as a way to remind us of things that aren't always at the top of your minds like in this instance how life and time are wheels that are always in motion.

I have been thinking perhaps raising children is probably the biggest tool in aiding us to stay mindful.