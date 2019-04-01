Be wary of world view 'good' schools give to your kid

About two years ago, I got into a tiff on Twitter with a private school franchise, a very popular one.

As a means to resolve the issue, its leaders invited me to one of their schools, to "see who they are and what they do".

I went in there armed to the teeth with my best English, ready to fight. But they really weren't trying to fight me. They wanted to show me who they were as a brand, and hopefully win me over.

Their pitch was measured, considered and carefully constructed and it left me floored, but not for the reasons you are thinking.

There were two words they used that I wasn't able to move past, "company" and "business".

We all know that these schools are run as a business but that it was something that was so ingrained in how they saw themselves as a school concerned me.

It also got me thinking very seriously about the values I want to instil in my child and then those thoughts snowballed into whether or not we are parenting consciously as young parents.

I believe in culture; the ideas, customs, and social behaviour of groups and of society in general. When people are anchored in a certain culture, it shapes who they are emotionally, intellectually and beyond.

It is from culture that identities are born. Which is why I judge black parents whose children can only hold conversation in English. There is simply no excuse, none whatsoever. What identity must your children assume when they navigate the world? Language should not be underestimated as a cultural grounding tool, one that offers a sense of belonging.