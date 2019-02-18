Love still the most natural and beautiful gift

My daughter came into the world in a hurry, a whole two months before her due date; a hurried visit from the stork on a Wednesday evening, to bring a not-so-well wrapped parcel.

She was unbelievably tiny, so fragile-looking, with some of her functions barely developed.

Today, a few months shy of five, it's hard to believe she is the same little thing that needed tubes to survive. Her smart mouth, especially, is the one thing I can never get used to. She leaves me gasping for air, sometimes with shock but most times with laughter.

It has been fascinating to watch the things that occupy her young mind and how quickly they get discarded for the next wonder.

Observing and raising her has become a soundboard for me as I navigate life and has helped me return to my truth a lot.

Lately, her little mind likes to ask about my mother, why is she dead, why didn't you take her to the doctor and is she under the floor. Most interesting to me though, is that she also likes to ask me about "my husband". When will you have a husband, mommy?

And then she goes through the list of the people in our lives and asks if any of them could be my husband one day. Will you marry him, mommy?

We go through this funny exchange almost every day. When she asked me this on Valentine's Day, it got me wondering.

Why is it that romantic love is one of the first things we learn about? Even when we don't have the knowledge or full grasp of what it is, we witness it quite early in our lives. I mean yes, one learns of parents, siblings and relatives, but romantic love is right up there on the list of first things we pick up about our world.

When we are older, memories of our parents giggling or laughing and throwing their heads back together is one of the things we not only remember but it becomes what we want for ourselves too.