Confronting power trip of domestic worker employers

It has been interesting to watch the many responses to "#MenAreTrash" over the past couple of years.

What has been even more fascinating for me and lately has been the dilemma that must stir the men who are good and are just as frustrated by the trash.

I have always been of the mind that the men who aren't trash need to aggressively challenge the trash, call it out and deal with it.

Until a very weird accident happened to me this past week.

I came home to find a woman I didn't know on my couch, with luggage at her feet. I had a headache and my priority was to get to bed.

My helper, perhaps feeling awkward about her hosting, decided to explain why there was a strange woman in my house. Apparently, as of the previous evening, the lady worked as a domestic in one of the houses in the complex.

According to both of them, this lady was at home with the children and their father; the mother had left for a night out with her friends.