Fat people battle demons in mean and unkind world

In my language, Pedi, there's a saying:"Molomo o tshela noka e tletse."

English is really such a dull language because the translation lacks colour, "The mouth crosses a river even when it is full."

People run off their mouths, uninvited and without premise or context. Nowhere is this more visible than it is on social media.

I saw a tweet, a thread of tweets actually, that struck a nerve with me.

A group of adults, making comments and passing judgement on people who have put their children on special diets. As a fat adult, I can't even begin to imagine the level of stupidity that one would have to be at to not understand that relation.

I have been worried about my child's weight from the moment she was born. I try hard not to transfer my weight issues to her, but fail. Especially because she is showing signs that like me, her life will be peppered with weight struggles.

I would like to believe that had my parents had a bit more knowledge, they would have done differently for me. Who you become as an adult is hugely influenced by your childhood.

As parents, we have the responsibility to equip our children with tools that will help them with whatever demons they will face. Weight is one of those demons. If you have ever lost weight, you know that it creeps up again.