Debate on sexual pleasure in schools shows hypocrisy

SA is a special country, and I mean special in a special needs kind of way. Indulge me.

As a publisher, it has been interesting to see books with Christian themes top the best-selling charts week after week.

Which SA do these buyers live in? I'm always baffled by it because it is not consistent with the SA that I know and inhabit. Sure, there are acts of kindness and a heart-warming story here and there.

But the fabric of what makes South African stories is always harrowing, which is what makes the few heart-tugging moments special, the stark contrast. Perhaps it is being a nation of sharp contrasts that makes us special.

It does not make it less comical though. Christian values, and/or religious values of any kind, ought to reflect in the every day societal engagement. But that it isn't so.

I could speak about the crime, murder rate, corruption but it is not easy to unpack in a space so limited. We are champions at doing things on the sly, that we speak against in public.

For example, if you were to ask people about their habits of sleeping around or cheating you would be forgiven to think they make up their heartbreak stories. Yet as a society we enable cheating.