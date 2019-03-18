Hollywood love does women mammoth disservice

As a shape, the world is round, allegedly. And to make it go round, it is money that it needs. This is what I have heard all my life, money makes the world go round they say. A joke, beloved.

I find the world obsessed with something else: love. Hollywood hasn't exactly helped in this mess, with all those romantic comedies and dramas. It has framed the idea of what we know and believe to be romantic love. We've fashioned our expectations and beliefs around what should happen in a relationship and how we should receive love.

Be it flowers delivered at the office, boxes of chocolates or a romantic marriage proposal at the Eiffel Tower, Hollywood has given it all to us and we have lapped up generous servings of it.

I roll my eyes now at cute videos of such displays because I am older and I have been in enough relationships to identify a scam when I see one. But maybe I shouldn't have been dating village boys if Hollywood romance is what I was after. It doesn't matter now because the dream is gone anyway.

And I am happy for anyone who still believes in the idea of love and relationships as one neat idea delivered in uniform packaging.

The thing that has me mad about Hollywood love is in how it has framed women as passive beneficiaries of love and men as empowered benefactors. It's in how women must feel love but be "proper" and wait for men to say it first but also in how the marriage proposal is something women must audition for.

Marriage and romance serve men, they have always done so and continue to do so.

Women across the world continue to not only be servants but emotional labourers as well.