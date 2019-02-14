Marching can't be the answer

Thousands of workers affiliated to trade union federation Cosatu took to the streets across the country yesterday to protest against job losses. It was not the first demonstration on the issue and certainly would not be the last.

High unemployment is a major crisis in this country and the current state of the economy means that thousands more people risk being laid off in the coming months.

But do mass protests against unemployment help in anyway towards resolving the problem?

Cynics would argue that yesterday's action by the country's largest trade union federation had little to do with fighting unemployment. That would say it is an attempt by Cosatu to flex its muscle and, in turn, demonstrate its power to its alliance partner, the governing ANC, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Many in the federation believe that they are no longer taken seriously by the ANC and that their views are ignored simply because the labour movement is seen as a dying phenomenon. Hence by taking to the streets, they are sending a strong message to Luthuli House that Cosatu still commands the support among millions of workers the party would need as voters come May 8.