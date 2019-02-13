Cosatu strike under way in Joburg

Thousands of Cosatu members their allied unions have already gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg, for the labour federation's led strike.

Cosatu noted the latest stats for the SA quarterly labour force survey for the fourth quarter of 2018 shows that SA ended last year with an unemployment rate of 27.1%.

The members singing revolutionary songs carried placards with different messages. Some of the placards read "Stop abusing teachers", "We are not punching bags" and "We demand decent jobs".

Sanco provincial chairperson Chris Malemetja called on president Cyril Ramaphosa to adhere the call to nationalise mines.

"We are not forced to support Cosatu or are we here by default. We cannot continue to have unemployment.

"We also need a clear plan for Eskom and private sector to stop with retrenchments," he said.

The marchers' next plan is to go protest at the Gauteng legislature in the city centre.