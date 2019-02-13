Cosatu reiterates stance against 'tainted' ANC members

Deputy secretary general of Cosatu Solly Phetoe has added his voice to the call already made by the labour federation that ANC members implicated in the Zondo commission be removed from the party's parliamentary list.

Speaking during Cosatu's national shutdown in Lynville in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, Phetoe said the state needed to protect whistleblowers of corruption and arrest those responsible for the murder of two Samwu members who were vocal against the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Cosatu yesterday embarked on a national shutdown against corruption and unemployment.

Addressing a huge attendance by over 10,000 members, Phetoe also called for the payment of the miners of Gloria coal mine in Middelburg to be made as soon as possible. The mine owned by the Gupta family has since closed down.

“On corruption we won’t compromise," Phetoe said.

"Whoever is implicated in Bosasa must be removed from the list (to parliament) and those implicated in VBS must also be removed from the list.

"We also asking the state to protect whistleblowers because two Samwu leaders who exposed corruption in Limpopo were shot and killed and we can’t keep quiet on that and those who did that must be arrested.”

“Eskom, with unbundling or not there must be no job losses. We have never seen a restructuring [without] job losses. So we are saying those corrupt top managers must be the ones who are retrenched not out workers.”