"We can tell you that it seems like the ANC has no appetite for the reconfiguration of the alliance. It is resisting‚ as far as we are concerned‚" said Dakile.

"The congress has given us a mandate in this regard and said if the ANC refuses and fails to listen and meet the demands and expectations of Cosatu as they relate to the reconfiguration of the alliance‚ Cosatu in 2019 must engage with the SA Communist Party so that the SACP then must begin to contest the election.

"As far as we are concerned‚ we can feel that smell and can hear that sound - and our members are rumbling as we speak regarding that particular question - but we will not rush as discussions unfold. But those discussions cannot go on forever. At some point in time‚ these discussions must bear fruit."

Dakile said Cosatu in Gauteng was of the view that the ANC was "proceeding as if nothing has happened" and ignoring the federation at will on important decisions.