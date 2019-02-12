Don't ignore alliance, ANC warned as Cosatu pushes for reconfiguration

Cosatu has warned the ANC to adhere to its promises made to alliance partners to reconfigure the tripartite alliance or face losing their support.

This warning came from Cosatu's Gauteng secretary Dumisani Dakile, who said the ANC seems to be playing cat and mouse when it comes to the common commitment that all three organisations - the SACP, Cosatu and the ANC - agreed on.

"The reconfiguration of the alliance still hasn't happened as far as we are concerned. The reconfiguration must find its expression at a national level as well as provinces," said Dakile.

"We can tell you that it seems like the ANC has no appetite for the reconfiguration of the alliance. It is resisting, as far as we are concerned."

The SACP has been actively calling for the reconfiguration of the alliance where it would have a louder voice and bigger decision-making influence, while also toying with the idea of contesting elections. This decision is yet to be taken.

Speaking to journalists at Cosatu headquarters in Johannesburg yesterday, Dakile said if the ANC doesn't take this matter seriously, they will lose numbers from both alliance partners.

"As the congress has said, if the ANC refuses and fails to listen and meet the demands and expectations of Cosatu as they relate to the reconfiguration of the alliance, Cosatu [will] engage with the SACP so that the SACP begins to contest the elections," warned Dakile.

He said while there had been a "rumblings" from the labour movement over calls for the reconfiguration, "we are in no hurry to hold such discussions, but only for now".