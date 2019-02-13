Worry that Cosatu protest will disrupt schooling

The department of basic education is "extremely concerned" that schools across the country may be disrupted by the national Cosatu strike today.

"It's extremely concerning that schools face the real threat of disruption," said the department's national spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is embarking on a strike that it hopes will bring all nine provinces to a standstill.

"We hope it will not be the case because teachers know the practical implications of halting teaching and learning," said Mhlanga.

He urged parents to take their children to school.

"We hope the situation will be resolved without negatively affecting school activities. We urge those protesting to do so without disrupting schools," he said.