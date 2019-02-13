Nurses expected to down tools in support of Cosatu strike

"But this objective will not be realised anytime soon if community service nurses are not employed as soon as they are qualified and nurses who retire or resign do not get replaced for years, as is often the case," the union said in a statement.

"The universal health coverage in South Africa will never be realised if provincial governments continue to withhold filling of vacant positions for nurses. This is because, by its nature, the healthcare system is largely driven by nurses. If the numbers that are employed are still below the levels as indicated in organograms of health facilities, then the quality healthcare service will continue to suffer severely."

The union also said that achieving good primary healthcare could only be achieved if medical facilities were better equipped.

Cosatu was on Wednesday set to embark on a strike that it hopes will bring all nine provinces to a standstill.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the central message of the strike was to highlight the fight against job losses in the public and private sectors. Pamla said thousands of workers were expected to strike.

"Even if workers don't take part, any worker who decides not to go to work tomorrow is protected by the [strike] certificate issued by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)," said Pamla.