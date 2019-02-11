New Scorpions needed

The establishment of a unit that's similar to the disbanded Scorpions must not be used to settle political scores, but should prosecute where there is tangible evidence.

This is the view of Cosatu, which has long called for corrupt individuals to be prosecuted.

"In principle it's a good idea but we need to reflect because with the Scorpions, there was this feeling that they were tainted by political interference," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address that he would establish a directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority aimed at dealing with systematic corruption, including explosive evidence presented before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The Scorpions were established by former president Thabo Mbeki in 1999 to fight high-profile corruption cases and had achieved success.

The unit was disbanded in 2009 during former president Kgalema Motlanthe's term.