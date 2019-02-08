Filmmaker Singh impressed by Ramaphosa's speech

"I was impressed by his ability to disarm the opposition with humour and wit which are endearing elements of his charismatic personality that came to the fore during his Cosatu days, and during Codesa," said Signh.

He added that he was impressed by how Ramaphosa focused on the economy and "initiatives that will promote economic growth which would ultimately lead to more jobs and the improvement of the lives of the less fortunate in our country".

"I am delighted to be supporting the president’s initiatives, especially his investment drive, and to be part of the KwaZulu-Natal Investment Book.

"His address was comprehensive and paid attention to job creation, education, science and technology and key industries from mining and agriculture to transport, retail and the creative and cultural industries," said Singh, who also commended Ramaphosa's tough stance on corruption.