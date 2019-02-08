Filmmaker Singh impressed by Ramaphosa's speech
Sowetan Reporter
Internationally renowned filmmaker Anant Singh has heaped praise on how President Cyril Ramaphosa "disarmed the opposition with humour".
Singh, whose top movie productions include Sarafina! and Cry, the Beloved Country and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom among others, was one of the guests who attended the State of the Nation Address in the parliament on Thursday in Cape Town.
"I am honoured to have been present at President Ramaphosa’s inspiring State of the Nation Address, in the year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our democracy.
"I was impressed by his ability to disarm the opposition with humour and wit which are endearing elements of his charismatic personality that came to the fore during his Cosatu days, and during Codesa," said Signh.
He added that he was impressed by how Ramaphosa focused on the economy and "initiatives that will promote economic growth which would ultimately lead to more jobs and the improvement of the lives of the less fortunate in our country".
"I am delighted to be supporting the president’s initiatives, especially his investment drive, and to be part of the KwaZulu-Natal Investment Book.
"His address was comprehensive and paid attention to job creation, education, science and technology and key industries from mining and agriculture to transport, retail and the creative and cultural industries," said Singh, who also commended Ramaphosa's tough stance on corruption.