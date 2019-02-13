Despite this decrease‚ the overall unemployment rate remains chronically high.

Economist Mike Schussler said: "We have to realise that the rest of the world is getting out of high unemployment. Our unemployment has been in the mid-20% for the past two decades and this creates inequality."

Schussler said he did not think Cosatu's march or government interventions would help.

Rather‚ Cosatu's strike added pressure on businesses at a time of high unemployment.

"Some of these strikes we have had have cost the economy huge amounts of investment‚ potential‚ jobs and the like‚" Schussler said.

He said government should start thinking like first-world economies where there are fewer regulations and economies are designed to encourage growth.

Schussler cited the case of the US which has unemployment of less than 4% and China which is about 6%.

He said the government had to find ways to encourage businesses to invest.

Schussler described the government's stimulus package as more about ensuring that blockages were removed to ensure there were opportunities for growth in a number of sectors.