Cosatu strengthens opposition to Eskom's unbundling plan

“We reject the proposed unbundling of Eskom which is meant to start the process of privatisation of this critical and important institution that needs to play a critical developmental role in our economy.

“The call for the unbundling of Eskom is a declaration of war against the working class and the poor; the [consumer] would also bear the brunt of this process through high electricity prices,” added Dakile.

The department of public enterprises, the Presidency as well as National Treasury will work with the Eskom board chaired by Jabu Mabuza, which is tasked with implementing the new business model and the new Eskom structure.

Cosatu has since called on Ramaphosa to make a commitment that the restructuring will not lead to job losses.

A national strike will take place on Wednesday where a memorandum of demands will be sent to the Gauteng provincial legislalature as well as the Chamber of Mines.

Workers are expected to gather from 9am at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newton, Johannesburg.