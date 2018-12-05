Work cut out for new head of NPA

Over the years, there were concerns raised about the independence of the national director of public prosecutions, under the administrations of both presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Questions first came up after the infamous off-the record briefing with editors hosted by then NDPP Bulelani Ngcuka in 2003.

He told the media that he had a "prima facie" corruption case against Zuma but had decided not to prosecute him because he did not believe the National Prosecuting Authority had a winnable case. This was in relation to the multi-million rand arms deal.

Ngcuka later stepped down and was succeeded by Vusi Pikoli who was later fired following his suspension after he disagreed with Mbeki on the prosecution of national police commissioner Jackie Selebi for fraud.

Those were just the two NDPP who served decent terms in office, as not a single one has completed the full 10-year term.

Pikoli's predecessors left one after the other in quick succession. It was either after falling out of favour with the president or through a court ruling.

However, the newly appointed top prosecutor Advocate Shamila Batohi went - for the first time ever - through a transparent process which saw 11 individuals being interviewed for the post.