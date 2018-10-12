Thinking beyond party lines would do no harm when making critical appointments

When I told my 16-year-old daughter that not only had Nhlanhla Nene resigned as finance minister, but that he'd already been replaced by Tito Mboweni, she was shocked.

A look of distaste on her face, she said: "But isn't Mboweni, like, this shady thug?" It was my turn to be shocked: "Why would you say that?"

She replied: "It's, like, there's a famous Cassper Nyovest song about Tito Mboweni, Tito Mboweni."

Although my musical tastes are eclectic - everything from classical to jazz; mbaqanga to kwasa kwasa - sadly, I wouldn't recognise a Nyovest song even if it gave me a klap in the face, so I professed my ignorance.

Rolling her eyes at this ignorant old man, she immediately went online and got me to listen to a clip from the song. The penny dropped. Nyovest is singing about money. Not unlike American rappers who call American money "dead presidents".