ANC welcomes appointment of Tito Mboweni as finance minister

Nene had come under pressure to resign after he told the commission about his numerous meetings with the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home during his term as deputy and later finance minister under then president Jacob Zuma.

"This decision was bold and timely‚" said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"[The ANC] warmly congratulates Comrade Tito Mboweni on his appointment as the new minister of finance‚ signalling the return to government of a highly accomplished leader and executive as well as renowned stalwart of our liberation movement‚" he said.