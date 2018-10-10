How Cosatu once kept Tito Mboweni out

Tito Mboweni, 59, became Reserve Bank governor in August 1999, when president Thabo Mbeki appointed him to the post.

He vacated the office when his 10-year term came to an end.

He holds a BA degree in economics and political science from the National University of Lesotho and a Master of Arts degree in development economics from the University of East Anglia in England.

Born in Tzaneen, Limpopo, Mboweni is an honorary professor of economics awarded by Unisa and also holds a doctorate in economics, conferred by the University of Natal.