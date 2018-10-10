Welcome, Mboweni. So long Nene

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Tito Mboweni as new finance minister is a sensible decision that should be welcomed by all.

Although Sowetan would have preferred a younger minister with fresh ideas and stamina to run the country's finances for at least the next six years, we understand the need for the president to respond to market jitters by giving the job to a tried and tested hand.

Mboweni excelled during his tenure as the governor of the Reserve Bank and his track record in cabinet, where he served under president Nelson Mandela as labour minister, is impressive.

We have no doubt he will bring about stability in National Treasury and continue the good work his predecessor Nhlanhla Nene was doing before he was tripped off the post by his failure to disclose the full extent of his association with the controversial Gupta family.