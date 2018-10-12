Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco now a radio DJ

Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancee, Nonkanyiso Conco, has joined KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station Vuma FM.

She joined the station last week and presents Women in Conversation with LaConco.

Conco is not new to radio broadcasting industry. She previously hosted a youth show on Umgungundlovu Community Radio every Wednesday evening.

Vuma's programmes manager Patrick Bogats said Conco was hired because the station was looking for someone passionate about women issues.

"She was the most promising, with more potential than the rest of the applicants. At the time of signing her, I did not know who she was until a story appeared in papers."

Conco told Sowetan yesterday that she was excited and was looking forward to growing in the industry, adding that radio had always been her first love.

"There are issues as women that we go through on a daily basis, and there is no platform to talk about them.

"We have a month to celebrate women but it's not enough as there are challenges women go through almost everyday," she explained.

"The show will encourage the listeners to be able to conquer challenges in life.

"My wish is to see a better society, an hour being on air is the best platform to reach people and give them a chance to voice whatever they are going through.

"That's just me giving back to my community."

Asked if she was not afraid of criticism since she was Zuma's fiancee, Conco said: "I'm not afraid because I'm learning. As I said before, I'm learning life as a whole everyday. My life is an experience, one step at a time, day by day."