EFF welcomes Tito Mboweni appointment, urges President to fire Gigaba, Mokonyane and Dlamini

The Economic Freedom Fighters will keep a close eye on the newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni, it said.

“ We note the appointment of Tito Mboweni as Minister of Finance and impress upon him to prioritise the interests of the people of South Africa, in particular the poor black South Africans who suffer poverty, unemployment and hunger,” the party said

In a statement released on Tuesday after the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as the Finance Minister the party said “South Africa must never compromise of this principle, particularly because our state institutions are infested with corruption. Anyone found wanting must be dealt with decisively to draw a solid line against corruption once and for all.”