EFF welcomes Tito Mboweni appointment, urges President to fire Gigaba, Mokonyane and Dlamini

By Silusapho Nyanda - 09 October 2018 - 19:47
Newly sworn in Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni
Image: Esa Alexander

The Economic Freedom Fighters will keep a close eye on the newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni, it said.

“ We note the appointment of Tito Mboweni as Minister of Finance and impress upon him to prioritise the interests of the people of South Africa, in particular the poor black South Africans who suffer poverty, unemployment and hunger,” the party said

In a statement released on Tuesday after the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as the Finance Minister the party said “South Africa must never compromise of this principle, particularly because our state institutions are infested with corruption. Anyone found wanting must be dealt with decisively to draw a solid line against corruption once and for all.”

The party said Nene’s resignation was welcomed. It said Nene’s conduct in meetings with members of the Gupta family had been “unethical conduct of lying and misleading the public about his relations with the Gupta criminal syndicate.”

The EFF also called upon Ramamphosa to fire other ministers associated with the Gupta family. Ramaphosa “must apply the same consistency with other ministers who continue to serve in his cabinet like Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, and Bathabile Dlamini,” it said.​

Meanwhile the IFP welcomed the appointment of Mboweni

“This comes at a time when our economy more than ever needs capable, able and stable leadership. We wish Minister Mboweni well as he journeys through the mammoth task of steering our economy in the right direction.” Said party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa

