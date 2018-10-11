The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday denounced the appointment of Tito Mboweni as finance minister‚ saying the working class was "doomed".

"As Numsa we celebrated when Mboweni's term as Reserve Bank governor came to an end‚" Numsa chairman Andrew Chirwa said in a statement.

"This is because Mboweni is hostile to the working class majority. During his tenure as governor of the Reserve Bank‚ he bent over backwards to champion neo-liberal macro-economic policies‚ of the governing party‚ the ANC. These disastrous policies have entrenched and empowered a small minority of White Monopoly Capitalists in the economy."

Listing what Numsa deemed Mboweni's failures‚ Chirwa said he had promoted the maintenance of high interest rates.

"This had a negative impact on the economy and resulted in massive job losses‚ because hundreds of manufacturing companies closed down as a result of these policies. This crisis caused our members to march to his office in May of 2009 to hand over a memorandum on these and other issues. He displayed extreme arrogance when he refused to accept the memorandum of demands from our members‚ who were picketing peacefully about the effects of the extreme social and economic difficulties that they were experiencing at that time. Those conditions have worsened since he was at the helm‚" Chirwa said.