Tito Mboweni appointed Finance Minister as Nene resigns

Tito Mboweni has been appointed the country's new Finance Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the former Reserve Bank Governor will replace Nhlanhla Nene who is currently engulfed in a lot of controversy regarding his hush-hush meetings with the Gupta brothers.

Sowetan reported on Monday that Nene had asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties as minister.

This followed Nene’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture where he admitted to meeting the Gupta brothers eight times at both their home in Saxonwold and their offices in Midrand.