The Public Protector is now investigating him for possible breach of the Executives Ethics Act following a complaint from the DA.

Mboweni has previously served as minister of labour‚ under late president Nelson Mandela between 1994 and 1999‚ before spending ten years as the governor of the Reserve Bank between 1999 and 2009.

Mboweni's immediate big task is the delivery of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement‚ which takes place in two weeks amid a gloomy economic outlook.

He has also served as international adviser of Goldman Sachs International and on the board of Anglo Gold Ashanti‚ among other positions in the private sector.

Ramaphosa said Nene wrote to him on Tuesday requesting to step down‚ and he decided to accede to the request.

"He has indicated that there is risk that the developments around his testimony will detract from the important task of serving the people of South Africa‚ particularly as we work to re-establish public trust in government. After due consideration of the evidence presented by Minister Nene at the commission‚ and in the interests of good governance‚ I have decided to accept his resignation.

"During his tenure as Minister of Finance‚ Mr Nene served the people and government of South Africa with diligence and ability. Under difficult circumstances and often under great pressure‚ he consistently defended the cause of proper financial management and clean governance.

"It is a measure of his character and his commitment to the national interest that he has taken this decision to resign in the wake of errors of judgment‚ even though he has not been implicated in acts of wrongdoing. I wish to take this opportunity to thank him for his service to the nation‚” said Ramaphosa.