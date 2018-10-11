Mboweni return good but youth also need a chance

The new finance minister Tito Mboweni previously posted on Twitter that "I am not available for minister of finance. You cannot recycle the same people all over again. It is time for young people..."

One wonders what made him change his mind? Those who have done well in their positions should share their wisdom and skills with young people and mentor them so that they could one day lead. We cannot be recycling people like we don't have young and capable people to lead in these ministerial positions.

We need new faces and to give young skilled people opportunities to lead while they are still energetic and enthusiastic. However, the call for youth to be granted a chance to lead doesn't imply that every young Tom, Dick and Harry qualifies.

Ministers have deputies who need to be mentored so that they could become ministers in future.

As for Mboweni's comeback, some commentators argue that he agreed to be appointed minister of finance as he realised that National Treasury wasn't stable. South Africans hope that he attracts foreign investors who will create jobs for the disgruntled black youth specifically.

Sam Difoe Magana,Dennilton