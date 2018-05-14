Beware of con artists who sweet-talk you out of cash

Dikeledi Nkhona, 37, of Mamelodi, one of two women who has recently reported fraud to Consumer Line, says a "friend" she met through government tenders has tricked her out of R900 000 cash.

She claimed she had helped Adolf Papi Boza, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to secure a number of tenders over a period of more than a year.

Nkhona is a business woman who gets government tenders for her construction company.

She said Boza told her in August that he was expecting a huge sum of money from his home, but he needed R250000 to clear his tax issues upfront.

He promised to thank her handsomely, as soon as his money reached South Africa, Nkhona said.

But there were delays and further requests for financial help. Unfortunately, she kept on giving him money.