Men in flashy cars are just looking for a fling — and they’re likely to get one‚ academic research has found.

Similarly‚ men who buy “sensible” cars get top marks from women as potential life partners‚ parents and providers.

Revealing their findings in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science‚ US academics Daniel Kruger and Jessica Kruger said men had a greater tendency than women to display their wealth — consistent with their typical role as providers.

“Across cultures‚ a woman’s preference for a certain partner at a specific time reflects the type of partnership she is considering‚” they said.

“Physical qualities are more important when she has a brief fling in mind‚ while a man’s wealth is more influential when she is deciding on a suitable life partner who can provide for her children.”

The study investigated how a man’s display of wealth is interpreted by others. Two groups of undergraduates completed anonymous online surveys after reading descriptions of two men who were buying cars. The participants then rated each character on dating and parenting behaviours‚ his interest in relationships and his attractiveness to others.