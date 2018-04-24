R800m stolen in SA bank account scams

Almost R800-million was stolen from South African bank accounts last year - mostly by criminals fraudulently obtaining clients' card information.

This was revealed in the latest South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) report detailing bank card fraud for last year.

The report stated that of the R778.9-million stolen out of South African bank accounts last year, R436.7-million was stolen from credit cards and R342.2-million from debit cards.

Of this, R416-million was taken through various card-not-present (cnp) scams - a new emerging trend used by criminals to drain bank accounts.