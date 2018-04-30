Guards wait for payment from bosses

About 40 security guards may get their full pension fund payout only after their employer, Zabalaza General Business Enterprise, pays their outstanding contributions.

Zabalaza employees, who were employed for a three-year term, said they got the shock of their lives when they were paid a pension amount that did not meet their expectations.

Madiele Liale, 45, said: "We mostly started working at the security company called Zabalaza on January 1 2015, but the contributions were sent to the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF) on May 15 in 2016."

Though the employer was supposed to add their portion, they did not. Instead of getting a payout of R11000, Liale was paid only R2500, he said.

"All the employees whose contracts ended in November last year received between R2500 and R2700, while others got nothing," he said.

Sibusiso Mathenjwa, 42, said there were guards whose Unemployment Insurance Fund and provident fund deductions were never paid to the UIF.

He said the fund administrators knew this but had not opened a criminal case against their employer.