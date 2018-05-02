Customer given runaround on car

It has been 13 years since the National Credit Act was promulgated, but there are still institutions that sell goods they have attached after making payment arrangements with a consumer.

This is the case of Suzan Mabitsela, who fell into two months' arrears on her vehicle that she had been using to convey children to and from school.

Mabitsela, of Ennerdale in Johannesburg, said Wesbank repossessed her car.

She said she made an arrangement to pay the arrears in March as she was using the car for business purposes and was not earning anything while it was in Wesbank's possession.

By the end of March, her arrears were standing at R32000, which Mabitsela said she paid between April 6 and 20.

Mabitsela paid the amount in three instalments of R10000, R8000 and R12500 and kept communicating with the bank each time the payment was made, she said.