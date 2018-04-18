Miner's widow to get his pension at last

The widow of Makalo Mokhesuoa will at last receive her inheritance after waiting for almost a decade.

Mathapelo Mokhesuoa, 48, of Teyateyaneng in Lesotho, said when her husband died in 2009, she completed the necessary forms so she could access his pension payout.

A year later, a trust fund for her minor children was created and certain amounts allocated to her three other children above the age of 18.

Her share of the distribution, however, never reached her although the Mineworkers Provident Fund claimed it was paid.

She received a stipend for her minor children, but did not receive her portion.

The fund insisted it paid R92386 into Mathapelo's "account", but she said she knew nothing about it.