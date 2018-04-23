Bank says its their right to auction

Elizabeth Mokgobu, whose home was sold on auction, alleged Nedbank used a 10-year-old case number to sell her home.

Mokgobu resides in Ridgeway Extension 4 in Johannesburg.

She bought the house and paid her monthly bond until 2005, when she fell behind with two payments.

She said the bank obtained a default judgment against her.

Nedbank has responded.

At a meeting last Monday, where Mokgobu was represented by her lawyer, Nedbank showed that it accommodated Mokgobu after she fell into arrears several times.

This included instances where she presented cheques which were not honoured and when she tried to stop the sale in execution of her house.

Thozama Mochadibane, of Nedbank home loans, said the bank was within its legal rights to proceed with the judgment and was not required to obtain a new case number.