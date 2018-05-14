Madi's cousin cuts it to replace her here

Madi would like to start off the week with a big public service announcement.

She may or may not be taking an indefinite trip to Mauritius soon, and her plane may or may not crash on the way.

But fear not. Madi's long-lost cousin is set to ascend the celebrity police throne in Madi's absence.

Be warned: her cousin, whose name shall be revealed soon, is a master of the guillotine and of spreading gossip like rapid wildfire.

Keep your eyes peeled.

On a sad note, Madi's close friend, Thobani Mseleni, was laid to rest at the weekend in his hometown of Bofolo in the Eastern Cape.

Madi was too emotionally vulnerable to attend, but she did manage to make her way to his memorial service on Wednesday.

The tributes that most entertainment folk paid to him were absolutely beautiful, and Madi has no doubt that he was smiling down on the proceedings. Something that crawled up Madi's nose at the memorial service was Zahara.