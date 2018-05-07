Electrician blows a fuse over unpaid bill

A sub-contractor who completed a job he was commissioned to do four years ago has still not been paid.

Jantji Mahlangu, 37, an electrician based in Dalpark, Brakpan, said he wanted to warn other sub-contractors about exploitation.

Mahlangu met Byron Naude of Bhejane Projects in October 2014 after his service was recommended to Naude.

Mahlangu's company, Phazima Electrical, was appointed to do electrical work worth R1-million at Ekklesia Retirement Village in Randburg, said the father of one.

He was required to strip out the existing electrical installation in living units and re-wire them, among other things.

"I also installed new emergency passage light fittings to stand-by power plants and, most of all, did a verification and certification of electrical installations."