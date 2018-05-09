Indaba for building contractors

In a bid to empower small and medium enterprise contractors, the Master Builders Association (MBA) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will hold an indaba for emerging contractors in Polokwane on Thursday next week.

The indaba aims to assist people like Janji Mahlangu, a subcontractor who claimed that small business contractors were exploited by bigger companies because they cannot secure bigger projects on their own.

On Monday, Sowetan highlighted Mahlangu's plight.

He completed three jobs he was commissioned to do four years ago, but was not paid in full.

Boitumelo Thipe of MBA North said smaller contractors were frustrated because they don't know how to engage with, and satisfy, the principal contractors who typically undertake the biggest projects in the public and private sectors.