Tempers fraying in Australia as Covid-19 cases hit new highs

Officials reported a record 64,774 new cases, the majority in New South Wales and Victoria, the country's most populous states. That easily exceeded the previous day's national tally of around 47,800.

Total infections have surged more than 50 times from around 1,200 since late November, when the first Omicron case was detected in the country.

People admitted to hospitals in NSW and Victoria rose 10% over the previous day, and authorities warned those numbers would rise further over the next several weeks.

“We have got some challenging weeks ahead of us,” NSW Deputy Health Secretary Susan Pearce told reporters.

The rapid surge in cases in recent weeks has led to long lines at publicly-funded PCR testing centres. That prompted authorities to ask people to only seek PCR tests if symptomatic, which in turn led to a shortage of rapid antigen tests, which can be used at home but must be purchased privately.

Morrison, who must call a federal election before May, has ruled out subsidising the majority of the at-home testing kits, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility”.

Some state leaders are expected to press Morrison at Wednesday's cabinet meeting to subsidise rapid antigen tests.

'TAKEN FOR FOOLS'

Authorities also fielded sharp criticism about the decision to grant Djokovic, who has declined to reveal his vaccination status but has previously stated his objection to mandatory vaccines, a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam tournament.

The decision prompted an outcry on social media and criticism from other sports people, medical professionals and lawmakers.

Former Australian Rules player Kevin Bartlett tweeted that Australians “have been taken for fools,” while another former player Corey McKernan tweeted: “People with loved ones who are dying/some needing urgent treatment cannot get into their own states. You tell people they can't go to Coles or a cafe without being vaxxed but if you're world number one you get a pass?”