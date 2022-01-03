4,379 new cases reported in SA in the past 24 hours
January 03 2021 - 06:00
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 18,970 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,379 new cases, representing a 23.1% positivity rate. A further 30 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91,228 to date. See more here: https://t.co/LJvRTkl0lK pic.twitter.com/SX5Qo8fXeL— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 2, 2022
