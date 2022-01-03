South Africa

4,379 new cases reported in SA in the past 24 hours

By TImesLIVE - 03 January 2022 - 07:32
A spectator takes a nasal swap coronavirus test at a mobile Covid-19 testing site at SoFi Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos.
A spectator takes a nasal swap coronavirus test at a mobile Covid-19 testing site at SoFi Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

January 03 2021 - 06:00

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration