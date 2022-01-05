US reports nearly 1m Covid-19 cases in a day, setting global record

The 978,856 new infections documented on Monday included some cases tallied on Saturday and Sunday, when many states do not report.

The average number of US Covid-19 deaths has remained fairly steady throughout December and into early January at about 1,300 a day, according to a Reuters tally, though deaths typically lag behind case numbers and hospitalisation.

Omicron appears to be far more easily transmitted than previous iterations of the virus. The new variant was estimated to account for 95.4% of the coronavirus cases identified in the US as of January 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that evidence thus far suggests Omicron is causing less severe illness. Nevertheless, public health officials have warned that the sheer volume of Omicron cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already struggling to handle a wave of Covid-19 patients, primarily among the unvaccinated.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday and mobilised 1,000 National Guard members to pandemic response operations as Covid-19 hospitalisation in the state hit a record high of more than 3,000, up more than five-fold in the last seven weeks, Hogan said.

“The truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Hogan told reporters. He said projections show Covid-19 hospitalisation could surpass 5,000, far higher than Maryland's previous peak of 1,952 last year.

Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, D.C., also have reported record numbers of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in recent days.

'UNLIKE ANYTHING WE'VE SEEN'

In Kentucky, where Tuesday's total of 6,915 new cases was the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“Omicron is causing a surge unlike anything we've seen and at this rate our hospitals will fill up,” he wrote on Twitter.

The unrelenting surge has prompted more than 3,200 schools to close their buildings this week, according to the website Burbio, which tracks school disruptions. Schools that have remained open are facing staff shortages and renewed concerns about virus spread.

In Boston, where more than 54,000 students returned to class on Tuesday following the holiday break, Superintendent of Schools Brenda Cassellius told reporters there were 1,000 staff members out, including 461 teachers and 52 bus drivers.