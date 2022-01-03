South Africa

Western Cape has most new active Covid-19 cases

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2022 - 07:35
On Sunday the NICD reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. File photo.
On Sunday the NICD reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto

Most new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Sunday were in the Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the Eastern Cape accounted for 11% of the new cases, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%, Northern Cape for 4%, and Limpopo and North West each for 3%.

The institute reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. There were 27 hospital admissions in the 24-hour period.

TimesLIVE

4,379 new cases reported in SA in the past 24 hours

Coronavirus updates.
News
1 hour ago

NICD reports 193,104 active cases of Covid-19 ahead of New Year's Eve

The province with the most new Covid-19 cases reported on the last day of 2021 — as the country gears up to celebrate New Year's Eve without a curfew ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration